EXCLUSIVE! Birthday girl Shivangi Joshi reveals she used to lie about her age, shares the hilarious reason behind it

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular actresses on the small screens.

She is known for her role in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where she played the titular role of Naira Goenka in the show.

Shivangi was paired opposite Mohsin Khan in the show who played Kartik's role.

The pretty diva has been a part of several hit shows in her long career span.

Shivangi was last seen in Voot app's Balika Vadhu 2. The actress played the lead role of Anandi in the show.

The stunning beauty turns 24 today and she is quite elated about it.

She spent her special day with the NGO kids and celebrated her birthday with them.

TellyChakkar exclusively covered this special event and got to know some interesting things from the birthday girl.

Birthdays are always special for each one of us. When asked Shivangi how she feels about turning 24, she said, "I don't feel I have turned 24. I feel one year elder. But I am turning a year younger. I am very happy and excited that I have grown up."

She further added, "But when I was quite young just like these kids, I really wanted to grow old. I used to lie about my age but no one used to believe me as I used to look very young. And now, I don't feel like telling my actual age."

When asked Shivangi what she wanted to be in her life when she grows up, she said, "I had initially thought about being a doctor. I also loved dancing and I learned it so I was very focused on that. I already knew what I wanted to be. I always had a backup plan. But then, I was already quite dramatic and acting happened to me. I guess it was God's plan."

Here's wishing Shivangi Joshi a very happy birthday!

