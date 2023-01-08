Exclusive! Bombay Velvet actor Ravi Mahashabde approached for Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment’s next on Sab Tv

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

These days television is launching new shows that are coming in with new concepts and exciting storylines.

Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment is one of the most successful production houses where they have produced many successful shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Teri Meri Doriyaann etc.

As per sources, Bombay Velvet actor Ravi Mahashabde has been approached for Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment’s next on Sab Tv.

Not much is known about his character but he would be seen in a pivotal role.

But no doubt looking at the history of the work of the actor, we won't be wrong in saying that it will be a treat to see him in the upcoming Sab TV show.

Ravi Mahashabde is a well-known actor in the field of the entertainment industry.

He is best known for his roles in movies like Bombay Velvet, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns etc.

The show will be aired on Sab Tv and currently, it’s in the pre–production stage.

