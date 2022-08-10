EXCLUSIVE! Chaitrali Gupte talks about being a part of Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke; says, “I am very grateful to Rajan Shahi for it”

Chaitrali Gupte is currently portraying the role of Devika Rana in Star Plus’ Imlie. She is being loved in her character and for her performance. Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actress and got to know interesting insights about the actress’ life.
MUMBAI :Chaitrali Gupte is an Indian television and film actress who mainly works in the Marathi industry. She is best known for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Piyaa Albela, and Shrimant Damodar Pant.

She is currently portraying the role of Devika Rana in Star Plus’ Imlie. She is being loved in her character and for her performance.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actress and got to know interesting insights about the actress’ life.

Do you remember your first ever audition?

“It was for Veer Shivaji for the role of Putla Bai. It was after I came to the Hindi industry. In the Marathi industry, I never gave auditions, I used to directly get the roles because I was quite known there.”

Do you remember the first moment when you felt you were famous?

“It was after Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke. It was a popular show and that too with Shaheer Sheikh. Before that also people used to watch but it was after this show that gave me a certain recognition and fan following. I am very grateful to Rajan Shahi for it.”

Do you remember your first pay cheque?

“It was many years ago when I was a child artist. It was maybe around 25 years back that I had earned approximately 500 or 600 Rs.”

Do you remember the first fan moment?

“There is this girl named Udita who I won’t say is a big fan but a constant one. Whenever she watches any of my show, she texts me and even sends me small tokens of love. She is really good at writing and whatever she writes about me, it touches my heart. There is another lady, Rashvita, from Bangalore, she also writes really well and I really love it. It is a great feeling when you get love from the audience.”

Do you remember your first friend in the industry?

“Shraddha Jaiswal is a really good friend who was with me in Shashtri Sisters. Shaheer and I are really good friends. It is not as if we keep in touch regularly but whenever we meet, it is great.”

