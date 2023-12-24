Exclusive: Chandhini Bhagwanani to replace Muskan Bamne as Pakhi in Anupamaa!

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Anupama is one of the most loud shows on television. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the leading roles as Anupama and Anuj.

We recently witnessed how Anuj and Anupama have a massive showdown post which they decide to live separately. While Anupama becomes a chef at a restaurant Anuj becomes a business tycoon. We also reported that Anuj's doppelganger will soon be seen in USA looking dapper riding a bike. (Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/spoiler-alert/anupamaa-shocking-police-come-arrest-anupama-changes-everything-her-life-231223)

There was also news that Muskan Bamne, who plays the role of Pakhi is quitting the show. While this was speculated news, it seems that there is weight in the news and now, we received information that Chandhini Bhagwanani will replace Muskan in the show.

Chandhini has been seen in Amita Ka Amit, Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi, Jhalli Anjali and many other shows.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television shows, Bollywood movies and OTT projects. (Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/spoiler-alert/anupamaa-oh-no-anupama-loses-her-passport-get-arrested-231223)

Stay tuned to this space for more updates on your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities.