EXCLUSIVE! "Chandrachur is purely driven by his love for Bondita", says, Bhavya Sachdeva about his character and upcoming track of Colors' Barrister Babu

MUMBAI: Colors’ Barrister Babu has gained popularity with its attempt at highlighting societal norms, taboos, and superstitions. They also try to give an effective solution to these issues and educate their viewers on right and wrong.

Bhavya Sachdeva aka Chandrachur's entry indeed brought major twists in the show. His love at first sight for the young Bondita remained unchanged despite marrying Tupur. Chandrachur's crazy love turned two villages into a battleground, warfare to win over Bondita.

In an exclusive conversation with the dapper, we asked him about doing a completely negative character in the show. His answer would leave you in awe for sure, "Chandrachur is a very unique & a strong character. He is purely driven by his love for Bondita(Anchal Sahu)."

"Love, which has now crossed all boundaries and turned into an extreme emotion. As an actor, I simply couldn’t resist adding my personal touch to this already well-written character of Chandrachur. I felt like I had a lot to offer in this character", he added.

There wasn't any waiting for our next question, How have you kept yourself away from the character of Chandrachur in your personal life? To what extent has Chandrachur affected Bhavya? His answer wouldn't let you blink till you read it completely, "I try my best to not let my characters affect me. I am the complete opposite of Chandrachur in my real life. I have successfully kept myself away from the Chandrachur and other negative characters that I have played to date."

"Of course, having so many positive people onset is also extremely helpful in bringing out the best in me when playing such a negative role", Bhavya quipped.

There isn't anyone who hasn't adored Chandrachur for his stellar performance, his love for Bondita has left his fans on the edge of their seats as he is always ready with a new plan to win over Bondita.

We had a question for Bhavya that Chandrachur wishes to win Bondita at any cost, what can the audience expect from the character in the upcoming track? well according to Bhavya Chandrachur is unpredictable he mentions to expect, "Literally anything, I personally don’t see any limits to what Chandrachur can do for his love. Anything can be expected out of this unbelievable character."

Bhavya shares, "His only motive is to win Bondita and he won’t let anything or anyone come between the both of them. I wouldn’t be surprised if the audience gets to see Chandrachur displaying action sequences and multiple emotions in the upcoming track."

Well, we can't wait to see Chandrachur unveil his deep love for Bondita in front of the family and Anirudh.

