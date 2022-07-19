Exclusive! Channa Mereya actor Ashish Kaul roped in for Shemaroo’s First Show

Ashish has been in the industry a long time ago. He was a part of the shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Cid, Kumkum Pyaara Sa Bandhan, Savdhan India, Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaz, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Tashan-Ae-Ishq, and currently in Channa Mereya as Mr Singh.

ashish_kaul

TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of great content is being produced on TV and the web these days.

Shemaroo channel is one such platform that has managed to impress the viewers with its variety of content over the years.

The popular entertainment channel is all set to launch its first show.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Ashish Kaul has bagged Shemaroo’s first show.

He will play a pivotal role in the show but the rest of the details related to his role are not yet revealed to us.

How excited are you to see him in Shemaroo’s first show?

Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

