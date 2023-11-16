Exclusive! Channa Mereya actress Sanjana Solanki roped in for Star Plus' Imlie

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the world of television.

Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. Gul Khan and Karishma Jain are the maverick producers behind the show. The show took a huge turn post the leap, and Imlie and Arthava have been through a journey of their own.

Also read - Imlie 16th November 2023 Written Episode Update: Amrit Exposes Imlie’s Truth

But the new season of Imlie, with Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao in the leads, will be different from the previous stories.

We have always been at the forefront of bringing you the latest updates from all your favorite TV Shows.

TellyChakkar has yet another exclusive update from Imlie.

As per sources, actress Sanjana Solanki has been roped in for the show and she will be seen playing the role of Agastya's uncle's daughter. The character is going to be very pivotal.

Actress Sanjana Solanki was seen in the TV series Channa Mereya and Dangal TV show Kaisa Yeh Rishta Anjana.

Are you excited to watch Sanjana Solanki in the serial?

Also read - Imlie: Woah! Sonali gets thrown out of the Chaudhary Niwas

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.





