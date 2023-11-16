Exclusive! Channa Mereya actress Sanjana Solanki roped in for Star Plus' Imlie

Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. Gul Khan and Karishma Jain are the maverick producers behind the show. The show took a huge turn post the leap, and Imlie and Arthava have been through a journey of their own.
But the new season of Imlie, with Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao in the leads, will be different from the previous stories. 

As per sources, actress Sanjana Solanki has been roped in for the show and she will be seen playing the role of Agastya's uncle's daughter. The character is going to be very pivotal. 

Actress Sanjana Solanki was seen in the TV series Channa Mereya and Dangal TV show Kaisa Yeh Rishta Anjana.

Are you excited to watch Sanjana Solanki in the serial?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 


    
 

