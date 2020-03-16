EXCLUSIVE! Charu Asopa opens up on dealing with POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION; says, “Don’t listen to people who teach you how to keep your child.”

MUMBAI: Charu Asopa recently turned a mother.

She is married to Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev and they are enjoying marital bliss. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Charu shared her experience of motherhood and her bond with Sushmita.

Post pregnancy, have there been any changes in your routine and dealt with post partum?

Ofcourse, at first you are paying attention on yourself but now, you have to focus on your baby. But I would like to tell all the new mothers that self love is also very important. It is necessary to take care of the baby and yourself. Post partum comes in where you feel that you individuality is lost somewhere. When Ziaana was born I took care of her and at the same time do my blogging. I kept myself busy and divided my time. It was hectic but it helped me to deal with post partum. So I managed it well.

It has been six months now so I have that confidence that I can manage everything. As they say ek maa sab kuch kar sakti hai…(laughs).

Any tips to young mothers?

So after two months when I started working out, people used to say I should not work out and all so rule number one… is listen to your doctor. Don’t listen to other people who teach you how to keep your child. Ever child is different and so is every mother. Every pregnancy is also different. Go with your instinct. If you feel your child is unwell and you should take him to the doctor you should. Don’t listen o people who tell you that this is normal fever and unnecessary. Go with your instinct.

How about your diet?

I feel hungry since I am feeding but instead of eating unhealthy and junk, I have a fruit or a salad.

