EXCLUSIVE! Check out Shrenu Parikh’s beautiful ethnic makeover from Shrenu to her recent character of Maitree

MUMBAI :Shrenu is a big name in the world of television and she is best known for her roles in serials like Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon - Ek Baar Phir, Ishqbaaaz, Punar Vivaah. The actress is one of the best television actors there is, and she has a massive fan following.

Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering news from your favorite Telly world and this time we are back with some updates on Maitree.

According to the show's promo, the serial will centre on two soul sisters who have spent the majority of their lives as friends and who nothing has been able to sever between them.

The closeness between two friends who live in Prayagraj is reflected in the show, as are their childhood ties. The two are certain to remain best friends despite getting married, contrary to what their mothers believe will happen. The plot does, however, take a turn.

Shrenu Parikh is playing the titular role of Maitree in the show.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Shrenu Parikh will be seen as the lead in Sunny Side Up’s Next For Zee TV that is slotted for January?

Tellychakkar is here with her transformation from Shrenu to Maitree. Shrenu will be seen in a different avatar for Maitree. She will have a light makeup look with basic shades. Talking about her hair, it will be nice light curls with hair kept open.

Talking about her outfit, she will be seen in a traditional salwar suit. The outfit will be of bright shades and will really go well with her character. Further coming to accessories, she will be seen wearing a cute neck piece with Maitree written on it beautifully in Hindi. She will wear an evil eye bracelet too. She will have heavy bright coloured earrings that will compliment her outfit well.

She will add a nose pin to have a more authentic look. Lastly, she will pair contrast bangles and Kolhapuri sandals to complete her look.

The transformation is quite beautiful and the fans sure will love her in the ethnic avatar of Maitree.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Parikh to play the lead in upcoming Zee TV show Punar Vivaah?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.