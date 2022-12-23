Exclusive! Shrenu Parikh will be seen as the lead in Sunny Side Up’s Next For Zee TV that is slotted for January?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

As per sources Shrenu Parikh will be seen as the lead in Sunny Side Up Productions next for colors that will take the 6 pm slot on Zee TV. While not a lot is known about the show but fans of Shrenu are excited to see her back on screens.

In 2010, Parikh made her first appearance on television in a cameo role in the show Zindgi Ka Har Rang...Gulaal.

In 2011, Parikh landed her first television lead role in the Colors TV series Havan. She then starred opposite Gaurav Khanna in Byaah Hamari Bahoo Ka, which aired on Sony TV.

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, a StarPlus romantic drama, featured Parikh. In 2017, Ek Baar Phir Shrenu played Gauri Kumari Sharma opposite Kunal Jaisingh in the first Indian television spin-off series on StarPlus, Dil Boley Oberoi. Later, this series was merged with StarPlus's Ishqbaaaz, in which Parikh continued to star.

Shrenu was last seen in Ghar Ek Mandir on &TV.

