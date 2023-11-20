Exclusive! Check out the reason why actress Anjali Mukhi would love to play a grey shade character any day

MUMBAI : Indian actress Anjali Mukhi is well-known for role in Saas Bina Sasural and was last seen in the Sony TV show, Katha Ankahee where she gave an amazing performance.

The audiences have seen her in both negative and positive roles and she is loved in both the avatars. The actress started her television career with the show Khwaish which was also on Sony TV.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she opened up about whether she likes playing positive or negative roles, her most memorable co-star that she has worked with and much more.

Do you prefer doing Negative or Positive roles?

To this, the actress said that she doesn’t like to play positive roles and that grey shades are present in everyone. She doesn’t like to play an emotional mother because it’s not real and that she cannot do it. She expressed her love for grey characters by adding that if someone has harmed us then we would like to give it back to them and so she will think of that as it’s only natural.

Which is the most memorable co-star you have worked with?

To this the actress said that her husband and Rajveer as the chemistry was unbelievable.

If a Hindi film director was to make a TV show, which director would you want to work with?

To this the actress said that she would like to work with Ayaan Mukherjee, Zoya Akhtar, someone who believes in real stuff and not fake, because it’s really when you get to work on a real story.

