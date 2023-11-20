Exclusive! Check out the reason why actress Anjali Mukhi would love to play a grey shade character any day

Exclusive! Check out the reason why actress Anjali Mukhi would love to play a grey shade character any day
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 11/20/2023 - 06:30
anjali

MUMBAI : Indian actress Anjali Mukhi is well-known for role in Saas Bina Sasural and was last seen in the Sony TV show, Katha Ankahee where she gave an amazing performance.

The audiences have seen her in both negative and positive roles and she is loved in both the avatars. The actress started her television career with the show Khwaish which was also on Sony TV.

Also read - Katha Ankahee: Oh No! Ehsan wants to know if Viaan helped Katha

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she opened up about whether she likes playing positive or negative roles, her most memorable co-star that she has worked with and much more.

Do you prefer doing Negative or Positive roles?

To this, the actress said that she doesn’t like to play positive roles and that grey shades are present in everyone. She doesn’t like to play an emotional mother because it’s not real and that she cannot do it. She expressed her love for grey characters by adding that if someone has harmed us then we would like to give it back to them and so she will think of that as it’s only natural.

Which is the most memorable co-star you have worked with?

To this the actress said that her husband and Rajveer as the chemistry was unbelievable.

If a Hindi film director was to make a TV show, which director would you want to work with?

To this the actress said that she would like to work with Ayaan Mukherjee, Zoya Akhtar, someone who believes in real stuff and not fake, because it’s really when you get to work on a real story.

Also read - Katha Ankahee: Interesting! Ehsan comes to know about Viaan’s one crore transaction, confronts Viaan

This was our conversation with Anjali Mukhi. Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.co for more updates and gossip.

Anjali Mukhi Katha Ankahee Saas Bina Sasuraal Yeh Hai Chahatein Baa Bahu Aur Baby Sony TV Star Plus Khwaish TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 11/20/2023 - 06:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Temptation Island: Nikita Bhamidipati opens up about the concept of the show and her fears, “I don't know I am in two minds. What if things go down badly? Like, that's my only concern”!
MUMBAI: Reality shows are all the rage now, Temptation Island India on JioCinema, is the latest one, and the...
Pandya Store: Emotional! Dhaval breaks down seeing Isha
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Shocking! When Manisha Koirala was accused of paying Chhota Rajan to get a producer murdered, gangster Abu Salem’s claims were verified by cops
MUMBAI: Manisha Koirala is one of the most loved actresses of the HIndi Film industry. She ruled the 90’s with films...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Garry uses Angad's identification to commit misdeeds
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront regarding delivering some great news, and now we are back with...
Uff! These clicks of actress Kangna Sharma are too hot to handle
MUMBAI: Actress Kangna Sharma has been winning the heart of the fans and getting all the attention from the audience...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: Woah! Reyansh reveals to Viren about Aaradhna being Malini's daughter
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's "Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka" is a captivating romantic drama that revolves...
Recent Stories
Manisha
Shocking! When Manisha Koirala was accused of paying Chhota Rajan to get a producer murdered, gangster Abu Salem’s claims were verified by cops
Latest Video
Related Stories
Divyanka
WOW! THESE reels of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya with husband Vivek Dahiya will make you believe that true love still exists!
Dil Diyaan Gallan
EXCLUSIVE! Dil Diyaan Gallan fame Paras Arora opens up on his dream role, says, ''I loved Ranbir's performance in Rockstar as it had a lot of layers, would love to do something like that''
Kunwar
Exclusive! Anupamaa actor Kunwar Amar reveals that he is afraid of participanting in the reality show Bigg Boss and shares his thoughts about the debate between YouTubers and actors on the show
Ayushi
I feel like Ayushi is my daughter, and that also makes our on-screen bond authentic and endearing: Mahesh Thakur on playing the role of Ayushi Khurana’s father in Sony SAB’s Aangan Aapno Kaa
Mausam
Exclusive! Titli fame Mausam Dubey roped in for Hats Off productions' next Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Bhi, deets inside
Supriya Khan
Supriya Khan: I never planned to work in this industry!