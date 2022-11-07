EXCLUSIVE! Chestha Bhagat and Samiksha Jaiswal bags Dangal TV's Control Room

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of television shows are being rolled out on various channels.

Dangal TV is all set to bring a lot of new shows.

Jay Mehta Productions is soon going to roll out a new show and we are the first ones to update you about the star cast.

Apart from that, Dangal TV is gearing up for another show soon.

It will be a cop-based drama which is titled Control Room.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Samiksha Jaiswal and Chestha Bhagat are roped in the show.

Nothing much is known about their characters yet.

Chestha was last seen in Sony TV's show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 while Samiksha was seen in Bahu Begum.

Rahil Azam and Nishant Singh Malkhani are also roped in for the series.

The show will be bankrolled by Mamta and Yash Patnaik's home banner Beyond Dreams.

