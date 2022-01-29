Exclusive! Chikoo Ki Mummy Dur Kie to head for a leap

MUMBAI : Star Plus' Chikoo Ki Mummy Dur Kie is currently entertaining the viewers for a very long time.

The show stars Himanshoo Malhotra, Vaishnavi Prajapati and Paridhi Sharma in pivotal roles.

The daily soap has witnessed interesting twists and turns in the story so far keeping the viewers at the edge of the seat.

Well, the viewers can expect a huge twist in the story soon.

We have an exclusive update that the show is all set to head for a leap soon.

Nothing much has been known about the further details and the upcoming track after the leap.

Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.



