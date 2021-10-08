EXCLUSIVE! Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei actress Deepali Pansare opens up on working in Aai Kuthe Kay Karte; shares her views on Anupamaa; says, ‘Madalsa Sharma as Kavya has done a great job’

MUMBAI: Deepali Pansare is a well-known name in the television industry.

The actress has been a part of several movies and TV shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Fraud Saiyaan, Devyani, among others.

Deepali is presently ruling several hearts with her stellar performance in Star Plus' show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei and a Marathi show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte.

The actress is playing a negative role in both shows. While she plays Kamini in Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei, she is seen as Sanjana in Aai Kuthe Kay Karte.

Interestingly, the viewers are loving Deepali's totally different avatar in these shows.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Deepali who opened up on doing Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei and much more.

Playing negative a role and challenges...

I always wanted to play a negative role and the way I look, people find me extremely positive. I feel blessed that I have been considered for the negative role and I am so happy. In fact, I was so excited to shoot for this. There were no challenges as I was mentally prepared and I just wanted to perform and prove myself that I can do it.

Working in Marathi and Hindi industry...

Frankly, except for budget issues, there is no difference as such in both industries. I love both Marathi and the Hindi industries. I have done quite a lot in Hindi as well as Marathi serials as well. Marathi shows’ budget is a little less compared to Hindi shows. There are no differences as such in the content as well. Content is great everywhere. One can't compare, it's like two children of your own and you can't choose one.

Views on Aai Kuthe Kay Karte and its remake Anupama...

I play the negative role of Sanjana which is currently being portrayed by Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya. She has done a great job. I really enjoyed playing Sanjana in Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. Initially, I was like if it is remade in Hindi, I want to work ((laughs). In fact, everybody has done a great job. The show has become a household name. I can't compare the character to Kavya's role. It's an iconic show.

Well said, Deepali!

Deepali has a four-year-old kid who has now started recognising her whenever he sees her on-screen.

The actress also revealed that she is luckily able to manage both her personal and professional life.

