Exclusive! Child actor and Barsatein fame Mishika Mishra roped in for Zee TV's upcoming show, 'Ik Kudi Punjab Di'

Zee TV has already an amazing lineup of shows. The channel is now gearing up for a series of new shows.

Dome Entertainment is gearing up for new shows soon.

One of them is Ik Kudi Punjab Di which will see Avinesh Rekhi and Tanisha Mehta in the lead roles.

Well, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that child actor Mishika Mishra is roped in for the show.

She will be playing the character of 'Simrit' in the show. The role of her mother 'Teji', will be played by actress Monika Khanna.

Mishika Mishra is known for her role in Sony TV's popular show, Barsatein.

The show also stars Manish Khanna, Kirti Singh and many more in the lead roles.

