Exclusive! Child actor and Barsatein fame Mishika Mishra roped in for Zee TV's upcoming show, 'Ik Kudi Punjab Di'

Dome Entertainment is gearing up for new shows soon. One of them is Ik Kudi Punjab Di which will see Avinesh Rekhi and Tanisha Mehta in the lead roles.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/01/2023 - 10:29
Mishika Mishra

One of them is Ik Kudi Punjab Di which will see Avinesh Rekhi and Tanisha Mehta in the lead roles.

Well, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that child actor Mishika Mishra is roped in for the show. 

She will be playing the character of 'Simrit' in the show. The role of her mother 'Teji', will be played by actress Monika Khanna. 

Mishika Mishra is known for her role in Sony TV's popular show, Barsatein. 

 

The show also stars Manish Khanna, Kirti Singh and many more in the lead roles.

