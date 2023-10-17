Exclusive! Child actor and Punyashlok Ahilyabai fame Jazlyn Tanwani roped in for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea: Winning Against All Odds. The show addresses the story of Vandana who wins against all odds on her way to become a successful singer and become a part of the music industry with her unusual voice.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/17/2023 - 01:29
Jazlyn Tanwani

MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea: Winning Against All Odds. The show addresses the story of Vandana who wins against all odds on her way to become a successful singer and become a part of the music industry with her unusual voice.

The show is doing great as it's filled with some very interesting twists and turns and even the journey of the characters are very much appreciated.

Talking about characters, it seems that there's going to be a new character to be introduced soon.

As per sources, child actor Jazlyn Tanwani has been roped in for the show.

So we're here with the latest update about the show.

As per sources, child actor Jazlyn Tanwani has been roped in for the show. She would be playing the role of Mohit Malik's character, Kunal's daughter in the show.

So far, Jazlyn Tanwani has worked in the Bollywood entertainment industry and her artwork has been released in Hindi language. Jazlyn Tanwani has been known for her famous role in one of a famous Sony Entertainment Television Serial Punyashlok Ahilyabai as Mukta Rao Holkar and Daughter of Ahilyabai Holkar and Khanderao Holkar’s.

Are you excited to watch Jazlyn Tanwani in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Jazlyn Tanwani Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
TellychakkarTeam

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/17/2023 - 01:29

Comments

