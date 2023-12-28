Exclusive! Child actor Divyam roped in for Sony TV's Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Bhi

MUMBAI: There are a lot of new shows and concepts in the making. Production houses are churning out interesting concepts to keep the audience hooked to the television screens and OTT platforms. TellyChakkar has always strived to keep readers updated with the latest information from the world of entertainment and now it is back with a fresh update on a television show.

We have already reported that Hats Off Productions is coming up with a new show on Sony TV. The show is titled Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Bhi. For the same, Mausam Dubey, who is best known for his acting contributions in projects like Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, Fredrick, Titli, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya have come on-board for the show. Other actors who will be a part of the project are Rajesh Sharma and Dharmesh Vyas.

Zaan Khan and Meera Deosthale are the lead actors on the show.

Now, Tellychakkar has exclusively come to know that child actor Divyam has been roped in for the show.

