Exclusive! Child actor Divyam roped in for Sony TV's Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Bhi

There are a lot of new shows and concepts in the making. Production houses are churning out interesting concepts to keep the audience hooked to the television screens and OTT platforms.
Divyam

MUMBAI: There are a lot of new shows and concepts in the making. Production houses are churning out interesting concepts to keep the audience hooked to the television screens and OTT platforms. TellyChakkar has always strived to keep readers updated with the latest information from the world of entertainment and now it is back with a fresh update on a television show.

Also read - Exclusive: Nimki Mukhiya actress Jia Sheth joins the cast of Sony TV’s Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Bhi starring Zaan Khan and Meera Deosthale

We have already reported that Hats Off Productions is coming up with a new show on Sony TV. The show is titled Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Bhi. For the same, Mausam Dubey, who is best known for his acting contributions in projects like Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, Fredrick, Titli, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya have come on-board for the show. Other actors who will be a part of the project are Rajesh Sharma and Dharmesh Vyas.

Zaan Khan and Meera Deosthale are the lead actors on the show.

Also read - Exclusive! Titli fame Mausam Dubey roped in for Hats Off productions' next Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Bhi, deets inside

Now, Tellychakkar has exclusively come to know that child actor Divyam has been roped in for the show.

Are you excited to watch him in the show?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Bhi Zaan Khan Meera Deosthale Divyam Television Sony TV
