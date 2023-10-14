Exclusive! Child Actor Evan Dixit to enter Shashi Sumeet Production’s Dhruv-Tara on Sony SAB!

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras. Tara, a princess from the 17th century, travels through time and arrives in the present day, where she meets Dhruv.

Featuring an ensemble cast of Ishaan Dhawan, Riya Sharma, Narayani Shastri, Yash Tonk, and Krishna Bharadwaj among others, Dhruv Tara is touted to be an enticing show that will capture viewers' hearts with Dhruv and Tara’s budding romance which seems impossible at first given their distinct worlds and perspectives.

TellyChakkar has yet another exclusive update from the show.

ALSO READ:Dhruv Tara: Oh No! Tilotama attacks Tara

As per sources, Child Actor Evan Dixit is all set to enter the show.

He is the younger brother of child actress Maisha Dixit, who is pretty well-known in the TV world.

The current track of the show focuses on, Tara rushes to save Mahaveer after discovering that Tilotama has planted a bomb in the golden box.

Further, Tilotama proposes a condition to spare Tara's life, that Mahaveer and his family accept life imprisonment and make Samrat Singh the new King.

Now, Tilotama and Samrat Singh are given death sentences for the king’s death. However, Tilotama attacks Tara.

What new twist will happen in the show?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Dhruv Tara: Exclusive! Dhruv-Tara's Haldi ritual to have an unexpected end?