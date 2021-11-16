EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Neil Sharma BAGS Sony TV's Crime Patrol

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We have been constantly at the forefront to give you all the latest updates from your favourite TV shows.

We now have the latest update about Sony TV's most-watched show Crime Patrol.

The show is about how the host narrates several dramatised real-life crime cases revolving around harassment, kidnapping, and murder while also presenting re-enactments. The show has been loved by the masses and is a powerhouse of informative content.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Subhrajit Dutta, Basabdatta Chatterjee and Shaili Bhattacharjee roped in for Hai Taubba Chapter 3

A lot of actors have made their career through Crime Patrol.

TellyChakkar has now learnt that child actor Neil Sharma is roped in for the show.

The episode will be telecasted tonight and Neil will be seen in a pivotal role.

Not many details about Neil's characters are out yet.

Neil has recently bagged Bal Shiv, he has also previously done shows like Vighnaharta Ganesha, Prem Bandhan, Radha Krishn, and Mere Sai among others.

Crime Patrol is currently being hosted by Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode of Crime Patrol? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Swati Sharma roped in for Dangal TV's Crime Alert