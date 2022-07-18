EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Purvi Mishra roped in for Colors' Barrister Babu 2

Barrister Babu 2 will see child actress Purvi Mishra in a pivotal role. Nothing much is known about Purvi's character yet. 

Purvi Mishra

TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

A lot of new TV shows are under making which will soon hit the small screens in the upcoming days. 

The viewers have seen how the year 2021 has witnessed a lot of TV shows that made a comeback with their sequels. 

Barrister Babu was one of the most-watched and top-most shows of small screens. 

The show starred Pravisht Mishra and Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni in the lead roles. 

Pranali Rathod also played a pivotal role. After almost a year of its release, the show witnessed a leap and Aanchal Sahu played the grown up Bondita in the show. 

And now, the makers are gearing up for the show's season 2. Yes, you heard it right!

We have an exclusive update that Barrister Babu 2 will see child actress Purvi Mishra in a pivotal role. 

She will be seen playing the role of young Durga in the show. 

While Aurra will reprise the role of Bondita, Vaishnavi Prajapati will also be seen in a pivotal role. 

Aayesha Vindhera will also be playing the other lead.

Barrister Babu 2 will later air on Colors Rishtey.

