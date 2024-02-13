Exclusive: Child actress Rudrani to enter Star Plus’ Teri Meri Doriyaann

The show currently has a very interesting drama where there is a divorce drama going on between Angad and Sahiba. Sahiba has to live with Angad for a period of time before going ahead with the divorce formalities according to the orders of the court.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 15:08
Rudrani

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some freshly baked news and gossip from the world of Television, OTT projects and Hindi films.

There are many projects which are in the pipeline which are scheduled to release on the OTT space and television. Unique concepts are being constantly churned out to bring the best of entertainment to the masses. (Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shoking! Sahiba questions Angad and Veer’s upbringing, Everyone startled to know Veer slapping Keerat)

Star Plus has an array of interesting projects on television.

One of the shows is Teri Meri Doriyaann by Cockrow and Shaika Films. The show has a Punjabi setting and involves 3 love stories starring Himanshi parashar, Vijendra Kumeria, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada and Jatin Arora.

Now, there is a new update that we have on the show.

According to credible sources, child actress Rudrani is set to enter the show.

Rudrani has earlier been seen in ad commercials and some regional television serial projects in the past. (Also Read: Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Akaal wants to listen to Sahiba first before taking any decision)

Keep reading this space for more information on your favourite Bollywood and television actors. 

TV news Teri Meri Doriyaann Cockrow and Shaika Films Himanshi Parashar Vijendra Kumeria Roopam Sharma Tushar Dhembla Prachi hada Star Plus Jatin Arora Angad Sahiba TellyChakkar
