Exclusive: Child actress Rudrani to enter Star Plus’ Teri Meri Doriyaann

There are many projects which are in the pipeline which are scheduled to release on the OTT space and television. Unique concepts are being constantly churned out to bring the best of entertainment to the masses.

Star Plus has an array of interesting projects on television.

One of the shows is Teri Meri Doriyaann by Cockrow and Shaika Films. The show has a Punjabi setting and involves 3 love stories starring Himanshi parashar, Vijendra Kumeria, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada and Jatin Arora.

The show currently has a very interesting drama where there is a divorce drama going on between Angad and Sahiba. Sahiba has to live with Angad for a period of time before going ahead with the divorce formalities according to the orders of the court.

Now, there is a new update that we have on the show.

According to credible sources, child actress Rudrani is set to enter the show.

Rudrani has earlier been seen in ad commercials and some regional television serial projects in the past.

