Exclusive! Child Actress Sarah Killedar to enter Sony TV’s Katha Ankahee!

Fans of the show have been loving the chemistry between Katha and Viaan, and they love the way the arc of the story is moving forward.
Sarah

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

Sony TV’s show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights” and stars Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma. 

The show has managed to tap into the subtle relationship complexities and arc of relationships.

Recently, we saw a leap of about 8 months in the show, we also saw the entry of Manish Raisinghan as Raghav.

TellyChakkar has an exclusive update from the show.

As per sources, Child actress Sarah Killedar who was seen in the leading role in the Zee TV show, Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai has been roped in for the show.

She will be seen playing the role of Manish’s daughter in the show.

Sarah is a popular face in the world of commercial films and TVCs, appearing in advertisements for many national and international brands.

Sarah has also been featured as the leading star of Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev’s song, for T-series and she has more exciting projects coming up.

She has also been featured in a music album by T-Series and will also be seen in a new Zee TV show, titled ‘Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’ produced by Guroudev Bhalla.

What are your thoughts on the show? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below! 

