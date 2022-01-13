News

EXCLUSIVE! Child Artist Het Patel to ENTER Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni

Het has been a known face in the advertising industry, this would be his fresh show to enter.

Dharini and Shruti's picture
By Dharini and Shruti
13 Jan 2022 07:50 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni has become a household name for everyone, one of the popular shows telecasted with an intriguing storyline and awe-striking love drama. The show has Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Mahir Pandhi in the lead.

Sarabjeet and Meher’s love story had become an inspiration to many, also garnered a loyal fan base earlier, now Seher is taking the legacy ahead. Their sizzling chemistry often leaves fans in awe and are absolutely adored for their on-screen as well as off-screen bond.

We had exclusively updated about Sudesh Berry entering the show, now the exclusive news is that Het Patel is all set to enter the show as Khushi's son. Further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. Het has been a known face in the advertising industry, this would be his fresh show to enter. 

