Exclusive! Child artist Honeyy Soni roped in for Shashi Shumit production’s new show Mera Balam Thanedaar

As we had reported earlier, Shashi Sumeet Productions is coming up with a new show for Colors starring Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary, titled Mera Balam Thanedaar.

The show is supposed to be based around an honest cop played by Shagun, and his love story.

Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Hukamchand Mittal are the owners of the very prominent production house, Shashi Sumeet Productions Pvt. Ltd which produces entertainment and reality shows for Indian television. Diya Aur Baati Hum, Punar Vivah, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and Barrister Babu are just a few of his well-known works.

The show has just begun two days ago and the audience have connected to it and have liked the show.

As per sources, Honeyy Soni has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about her character but she would be essaying a pivotal role in the show.

Honey has been part of many projects in television and web series.

The fans are excited to see the new pairing of Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary.

