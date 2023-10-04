Exclusive! Child artist Mahi Soni to enter Star Plus’s popular show Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and every actor in the show has been appreciated for their performance.
mahi soni

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront for bringing to you the latest updates from the world of entertainment.

Also read -Anupamaa: Smart Move! Vanraj makes a BIG move against Anuj and Anupama

Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings.

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and every actor in the show has been appreciated for their performance.

Talking about the actors, now there’s another actor joining the cast.

As per sources, Mahi Soni is soon to enter the show. The character is not yet revealed but it is said that it’s going to be a pivotal role.

Mahi Soni is a child actress who was previously seen in serials like Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Tujhse Hai Raabta and Tenali Rama but she started her career as a contestant in the dance reality show Super Dancer.

Also read - Anupamaa: Overwhelming! Anupama visits the dance academy; kids give her a grand welcome

Are you excited to see what twists will this new character bring?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

