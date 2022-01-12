Exclusive! Child artist Shruti Chaudhary and internet sensation Prachi Kadam roped in for Colors' upcoming show Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawaan 3

MUMBAI: Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan is an upcoming television show, which will premiere on Colors. It has Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh in the leading roles.

The serial is based on the lines of the movie Darr.

The promo is already getting an amazing response from fans, and they are waiting for the release date of the show.

The show will be produced by Gul Khan under the banner of 4 Lions production.

As per sources, Shruti Chaudhary and Prachi Kadam have been roped in for the upcoming show on Colors.

Not much is known about the actresses' characters, but they would be playing pivotal roles.

Shruti is a child artist who was seen in &TV's show Ganga, whereas Prachi Kadam is a social media sensation and is known for her performance in projects like Malaal and Safe Journeys.

This will be the first time Zain Imam and Reem Sheikh will be sharing screen space, and the fans are excited to see them together.

Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan is season 3 of one of the most loved shows, Ishq Mein Marjawan.

