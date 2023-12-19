Exclusive: Child artist Trishaan Shah to enter Star Plus’ Anupamaa!

In the episodes ahead, there will be a new entry that will be seen as Dimpy and Samar’s child. Trishaan Shah will play the role.
Trishaan Shah

MUMBAI: While early morning our scribes were fishing for the latest updates to bring to our readers, we landed upon a hot piece of information which will brighten up your morning!

This news caters to all the fans of Star Plus’ superhit show Anupamaa! (Also Read: Anupamaa: Wow! Anupama ready to board THU THU THU Airlines to America)

The show features Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in titular roles. The current track witnesses Anupamaa and Anuj having a massive showdown and how the Shah family and Kapadia family are affected with this. After Samar’s death, the world came crashing down for Anupamaa and Vanraj after which nothing has been going smoothly in any of their lives.

Parallel to this, Dimpy is pregnant with Samar’s child.

Now, in the episodes ahead, there will be a new entry that will be seen as Dimpy and Samar’s child.

Actor Trishaan Shah has been roped in to play this significant role. Trishaan is a well known artist in the commercial advertisement space.

Anupamaa has been witnessing many transitions and transformations and it is touted to take a leap soon. It will surely be very exciting to see how things unfold in the show. (Also Read: Anupamaa: Oh No! Anupama all set to fly to the US leaving everything behind)

How excited are you to watch Samar and Dimpy’s child in Anupamaa? Let us know in the comments below!

Anupamaa Star Plus Samar and Dimpy child Trishaan Shah Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 12/19/2023 - 10:07

