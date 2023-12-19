Exclusive: Child artist Trishaan Shah to enter Star Plus’ Anupamaa!

MUMBAI: While early morning our scribes were fishing for the latest updates to bring to our readers, we landed upon a hot piece of information which will brighten up your morning!

The show features Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in titular roles.

The show features Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in titular roles. The current track witnesses Anupamaa and Anuj having a massive showdown and how the Shah family and Kapadia family are affected with this. After Samar’s death, the world came crashing down for Anupamaa and Vanraj after which nothing has been going smoothly in any of their lives.

Parallel to this, Dimpy is pregnant with Samar’s child.

Now, in the episodes ahead, there will be a new entry that will be seen as Dimpy and Samar’s child.

Actor Trishaan Shah has been roped in to play this significant role. Trishaan is a well known artist in the commercial advertisement space.

Anupamaa has been witnessing many transitions and transformations and it is touted to take a leap soon. It will surely be very exciting to see how things unfold in the show.

