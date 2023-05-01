Exclusive! Chinmayee Salvi aka Sakhi from Wagle Ki Duniya cannot quit this one habit, check out the deets inside

MUMBAI :‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social themes and stereotypes, as well as issues concerning common man.

The Wagle family consists of Rajesh Wagle (played by Sumeet Raghavan), Vandana Wagle (played by Pariva Pranati), Sakhi Wagle (played by Chinmayee Salvi), Atharva Wagle (played by Sheehan Kapahi), Radhika Wagle (played by Bharati Achrekar), and Srinivas Wagle (played by Aanjjan Srivastav).

One of the most loved characters in the show is Sakhi, who is played by Chinmayee Salvi. The viewers are liking Chinmayee's stellar performance.

She is also known for her work in the Marathi industry as well.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Chinmayee where she opened up about her habits, type of people she would like to stay away from and much more.

If people were food, what type of food would you stay away from?

Unhealthy food that could upset my system

One habit of yours that you cannot change?

Dancing my blues away

If the world was to end in 2 days, which song would you listen to on repeat?

I would listen to a song that would keep me happy in those last 2 days…. like Love you Zindagi.

One thing that you find weird, but people think is normal.

Self-pity mode. Most people don't even realise that they go in a self-pity mode. If you want to stay positive, nothing can stop you.

What’s that one quality or habit that’s not something to be proud of but you like it or accept it?

The magic of junk food

