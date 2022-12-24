EXCLUSIVE! Chirag Mehra talks about how he feels being a part of Star plus’ Imlie; says, “I am very excited to be a part of such a popular show, even my mother watches it”

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. We saw a huge leap in the show after which Imlie and Chini are all grown up. The latest plot has been about Atharva and Imlie’s life post-marriage. Atharva still loves Chini and she is constantly trying to create issues between Atharva and Imlie.

Chirag Mehra recently entered the show. He is portraying the role of Abhishek, the guy Rupali has found for Chini to get married. The show is doing exceptionally well and the audience loves the track of the show.

Chirag Mehra appeared in the web series Code M, and the film Zwigato. He has done various commercials and episodic crime shows.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actor and got to know interesting insights about the show and his character.

How does it feel to be a part of Imlie?

“I am very excited because this is one of the shows which has been running for quite some time now. Even my mother watches the show. I am very happy and glad to be a part of such an amazing and popular show.”

How did you bag your role in Imlie?

“I knew Vishal from Four Lions Productions from quite some time and he has asked me for various projects in the past. So we have been in this professional touch for a few years now. This time around I got a text from Vishal asking about this show saying they were looking for a continuity track character. He asked if I would be interested so I gave the audition and the mock test. Everyone liked it and I was finalized. That is how I bagged the role in Imlie.”

Who are you gelling up with the most?

“I have worked with Seerat the most. There is no bonding as such as of yet, she is just my co-actor and I have only interacted with her for the few days I have been on set. Of course, I was introduced with everyone on the set by the direction team and creative team but no interactions as such as everyone has their own scenes and units are running. Everyone is quite busy and it can only happen when you are working with somebody in a scene, you can have interactions then. With Seerat too, it is mostly about work as to what we are going to do about the scene.”

