Exclusive! A chocolate brownie with Dalgona coffee is the yummiest meal ever: Puja Dixit of Mithai fame

Puja is a known actress of television, and currently, she is seen in Zee TV's show Mithai, TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her food preferences.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 19:24
Exclusive! A chocolate brownie with Dalgona coffee is the yummiest meal ever: Puja Dixit of Mithai fame

MUMBAI: Puja Dixit is known for her performance in Home Stories. 

She is currently seen in the succeeful serial Mithai that airs on Zee TV. The actress plays a pivotal role. 

( ALSO READ :Exclusive! Anubhav Dixit joins the cast of ‘Kuttey’ with Tabu and Naseeruddin

TellyChakkar got in touch with her and asked her about her food preferences and some of her recommendations of food joints for her fans and the audience. 

Which is your favourite cusine? 

I love Indian, homemade food. 

A dish that you don’t like eat?   

There is no such dish. Since childhood, I love all types of food 

Which is your favourite dessert?

Kheer. I love it and can keep eating it through the day. 

Which is your favourite food joint? 

It is Long Lata, which serves different types of sweets that are tasty and crisp. 

Your midnight craving? 

A chocolate brownie with Dalgona coffee is the yummiest meal ever. 

Do you have any food allergies? 

No. I can eat everything. 

One dish that you would never try? 

There is no such dish. I am a foodie, and I love to eat everything. 

A dish that you wouldn't ever cook? 

I hate to make dough. It is very irritating, and I don’t like that the nail paint chips off or that your nails break. 

Well, no doubt that Puja has some interesting choices when it comes to food.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

( ALSO READ :Exclusive! Anubhav Dixit joins the cast of ‘Kuttey’ with Tabu and Naseeruddin  )

PUJA DIXIT ZEETV ZEE5 MITHAAI Tujhse Hai Raabta TellyChakkar interview Mrs. Tendulkar Bigg Boss Khatron Ke Khiladi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 19:24

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! 'The most challenging part is doing justice to the multi-layered, multi-dimensional personality of Harshvardhan Birla' Vinay Jain on his character, favourite co-star in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I still feel an old school wristwatch with a heavy chain is what suits me best' Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna on his watch collection, his bond with Aneri Vajani and Rupali Ganguly and more
MUMBAI: #MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on television currently. Fans are only sending wishes and...
Oh No! Naagin 6 shooting halted due to this reason, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the...
Dripping hot! Ridhi Dogra sets ablaze in these sexy pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read  ...
Audience Perspective! Netizens react to Manit Joura aka Rishabh Luthra’s comeback in Kundali Bhagya
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Uff Hotness! Rashami Desai looks smoking hot high slit outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Ira Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh pic gets trolled, netizens saying Ira is kissing her future mom
Shocking! Ira Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh get trolled over their picture; netizens say Ira is kissing her future mom
Latest Video