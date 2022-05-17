Exclusive! A chocolate brownie with Dalgona coffee is the yummiest meal ever: Puja Dixit of Mithai fame

MUMBAI: Puja Dixit is known for her performance in Home Stories.

She is currently seen in the succeeful serial Mithai that airs on Zee TV. The actress plays a pivotal role.

TellyChakkar got in touch with her and asked her about her food preferences and some of her recommendations of food joints for her fans and the audience.

Which is your favourite cusine?

I love Indian, homemade food.

A dish that you don’t like eat?

There is no such dish. Since childhood, I love all types of food

Which is your favourite dessert?

Kheer. I love it and can keep eating it through the day.

Which is your favourite food joint?

It is Long Lata, which serves different types of sweets that are tasty and crisp.

Your midnight craving?

A chocolate brownie with Dalgona coffee is the yummiest meal ever.

Do you have any food allergies?

No. I can eat everything.

One dish that you would never try?

There is no such dish. I am a foodie, and I love to eat everything.

A dish that you wouldn't ever cook?

I hate to make dough. It is very irritating, and I don’t like that the nail paint chips off or that your nails break.

Well, no doubt that Puja has some interesting choices when it comes to food.

