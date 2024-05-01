Exclusive! Choti Sardarni actress Puja Bharati Sharma has been roped in for JioCinema and Alt Balaji’s finite series “Dus June Ki Raat”

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The OTT platform is expanding in a huge way with many web series being launched on many platforms.

Many web – series / movies are being launched with such different concepts and engaging stories that keep the audience hooked on to the show.

JioCinema and Alt Balaji are coming with a lot of new series and shows which the audience are engaging into.

JioCinema is running high on content with shows like Bigg Boss OTT, Temptation Island, Bigg Boss Season 17 the fans look forward to new shows to be launched on the platform.

As per sources, JioCinema along with Alt Balaji is coming up with a finite series titled “Dus June Ki Raat”

The new series will be produced by Sachin Mohite under the banner of Jaasvand Entertainment and its co – produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Sachin Mohite is known for producing shows like Pyare Sirf Humare for Zeetv, Begusarai for &tv,Gandi Baat,Paurashpur and many more.

The show also stars Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tushaar Kapoor in the lead roles.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Puja Bharati Sharma roped in for Atrangi App's next 'Johri'

As per sources, Puja Bharati Sharma has been roped in for the upcoming series.

Not much is known about the character but she would be playing a pivotal role.

Puja is an actress in the television industry and she is best known for her roles in serials like Choti Sardarni, Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Pani etc.

She was also part of the web series Johri and has done a music video Dholna.

Well, this is the first time that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tushaar Kapoor will be working together and the fans are excited to see the new pairing on screen.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Exclusive! Golmaal actor Tushaar Kapoor roped in for JioCinema and Alt Balaji’s finite series “Dus June Ki Raat”