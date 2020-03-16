EXCLUSIVE! Choti Sarrdaarni's Vineet Raina JOINS the cast of Sony Sab's Alibaba: Dastaan-e-Kabul

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that as the year 2022 has kickstarted a few months ago, several new TV shows are being launched on various channels.

Sony SAB is one such channel where we only see comedy and light-hearted drama series that bring a smile to everyone's face. The channel presents only family-oriented shows.

We had exclusively reported about Hats Off Productions which is currently bankrolling the popular show Wagle Ki Duniya and is all set to come up with a new show soon. It will be a women-centric show and actress Karun Pandey is locked for the lead role.

Apart from that, the channel is gearing up for yet another show soon. Peninsula Pictures will be bringing another fantasy fiction drama series. The show's title is Alibaba- Dastaan-E-Kabul and it will be based on the popular story Alibaba and the forty thieves.

We had exclusively updated about Sheezan Mohd being the lead and now the breaking news is that Chhoti Sarrdaarni's Vineet Raina joins the cast of Alibaba in a pivotal role. Further details about the character are yet to be disclosed.

Peninsula Pictures has produced several hit shows in the past like Hero - Gayab Mode On, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vishkanya, Dev Season 1 and 2, Nima Denzongpa, and many more.

