EXCLUSIVE! Choti Sarrdaarni's Vineet Raina JOINS the cast of Sony Sab's Alibaba: Dastaan-e-Kabul

Apart from that, the channel is gearing up for yet another show soon. Peninsula Pictures will be bringing another fantasy fiction drama series. The show's title is Alibaba- Dastaan-E-Kabul and it will be based on the popular story Alibaba and the forty thieves.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 12:55
EXCLUSIVE! Choti Sarrdaarni's Vineet Raina JOINS the cast of Sony Sab's Alibaba: Dastaan-e-Kabul

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Jodhaa Akbar fame Sheezan M Khan bags Sony SAB's upcoming show Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul by Peninsula Pictures

We all know that as the year 2022 has kickstarted a few months ago, several new TV shows are being launched on various channels.

Sony SAB is one such channel where we only see comedy and light-hearted drama series that bring a smile to everyone's face. The channel presents only family-oriented shows.

We had exclusively reported about Hats Off Productions which is currently bankrolling the popular show Wagle Ki Duniya and is all set to come up with a new show soon. It will be a women-centric show and actress Karun Pandey is locked for the lead role.

Apart from that, the channel is gearing up for yet another show soon. Peninsula Pictures will be bringing another fantasy fiction drama series. The show's title is Alibaba- Dastaan-E-Kabul and it will be based on the popular story Alibaba and the forty thieves.

We had exclusively updated about Sheezan Mohd being the lead and now the breaking news is that Chhoti Sarrdaarni's Vineet Raina joins the cast of Alibaba in a pivotal role. Further details about the character are yet to be disclosed. 

Peninsula Pictures has produced several hit shows in the past like Hero - Gayab Mode On, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vishkanya, Dev Season 1 and 2, Nima Denzongpa, and many more.

Also read: Exclusive! Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress Garima Parihar roped in for Hats Off Productions' upcoming show on Sony SAB

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com 

Shezaan m khan Hero - Gayab Mode On Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga Paramavatar Shri Krishna Vishkanya Dev season 1 and 2 Nima Denzongpa Taara From Satara Silsila Pyaar Ka Chandra Nandini Prithvi Vallabh Jodha Akbar Sony Sab Alibaba Alibaba- Dastaan-E-Kabul TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 12:55

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Home Shanti fame Happy Ranajit bags Voot’s upcoming show – Cadets.
MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Wagle Ki Duniya- Nayi Peedhi Ke Naye Kissey: Hilarious! Wagle family is determined to free Sakhi from her pimple
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Drama! Samrat rescues Virat and Sai from the devil Jagtap
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Superb! These glimpses from Kanika Kapoor's reception are unmissable
MUMBAI : Kanika Kapoor made the happiest bride ever she danced and sang at her own wedding reception in London, which...
Oops! From Akshya Kumar starrer ‘Prithviraj’ to Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, new releases that might face Box office clash
MUMBAI: The box office battle seems to have gotten more intense in the recent past. This is because many South films...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Oh No! Ranvijay’s act of being a loving husband irks Gungun
MUMBAI; Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Recent Stories
Kanika Kapoor
Superb! These glimpses from Kanika Kapoor's reception are unmissable
Latest Video