Exclusive! Choti Sarrdarani’s Nirbhay Thakur bags Shashi Sumeet Production’s Next for Colors opposite Shagun Pandey!

As per sources, Shashi Sumeet Productions is coming up with a new show for Colors starring Shagun Pandey, tentatively titled, Mera Balam Thandedaar.

As per sources, Actor Nirbhay Thakur has bagged Shashi Sumeet Productions next for Colors.

Nirbhay has been a part of shows like Choti Sarrdarani, Ziddi Dil Mane Na, Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, and Wagle Ki Duniya. He is a child model and has done a lot of ad shoots. He has walked for many ramp shows for children’s fashion weeks.

Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Hukamchand Mittal are the pioneers of the very prominent production house, Shashi Sumeet Productions Pvt. Ltd., which produces entertainment and reality shows for Indian television. Diya Aur Baati Hum, Punar Vivah, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, and Barrister Babu are just a few of its well-known works.

The production house has been at the forefront of telling stories that empower and bring a touch of reality with their marvelous storytelling and has been the name behind many successful shows.

