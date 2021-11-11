EXCLUSIVE! Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment's Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se's Launch date gets PUSHED?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the television world.

Star Plus has come up with some amazing shows over the years and has been entertaining us with a variety of content. After Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin and Imlie the channel is now gearing up for a new show under the banner of Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

We had exclusively updated the cast of the show to the fans. Now, the exclusive news is that Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se which was tentatively going to release on the 27th of November has been pushed and shall get launched in the midweeks of December. As we had exclusively updated, it is speculated that Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali may have an extension for a few days as the makers want to give a suitable ending to the show.

Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment has been a name behind some massive hit shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Choti Sarrdaarni. It will be interesting to see what kind of a show will be brought on board for Star again. The show is titled Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se.

