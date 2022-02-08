EXCLUSIVE! Color's Molkki shifts on Colors' Rishtey; Priyal Mahajan quits while Amar Upadhyay continues the show

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Priyal Mahajan and Amar Upadhyay starrer Colors show Molkki never failed to engage the audience with its gripping storyline.

We had exclusively updated about Molkki going off-air, Balaji's new show Parineeti starring Anchal Sahu, Ankur Verma and Tanvi Dogra will replace the show in the 10 pm slot. Fans have adored Amar and Priyal's Jodi, they shall dearly miss them on screen. Well, now the exclusive news is that the show gets shifted to Colors Rishtey to continue its story, while the channel gets shifted, Priyal quits the show. But Mukhiji aka Amar Upadhyay shall continue with Molkki.

With Priyal quitting, the show shall have a few changes in its storyline, may focus more on Mukhi and his story and bring a completely different turn to the show.

Currently, Purvi will save Gajraj and she will be attacked while saving him. He will take her to his room and he will call the Doctor. Virendra will leave the house to find Purvi. The doctor will treat Purvi but she will stop breathing. The doctor will try to save her but he could not. Gajraj will hold Doctor at gunpoint and warn him to save Purvi.

Meanwhile, Juhi and Manas will pray to God for Purvi. The doctor will save Purvi. Then Doctor will meet Virendra and he will inform him about Purvi’s heart attack and also about Gajraj’s behaviour. Purvi will notice a tattoo on Gajraj’s hand and will think that she has seen this already. Security guards will stop Virendra from entering the palace. They will beat him up when he tried to attack Gajraj. Purvi will find Renu’s nuptial chain and she will wonder why Gajraj has it.

