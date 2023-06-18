Exclusive! Colors' serial 'Saavi Ki Savaari' to get a new time slot

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of television.

Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the most loved shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the audience’s attention. It symbolizes women empowerment, as the lead actress Samridhi Shukla aka Saavi rides an auto rickshaw for the welfare of the house and for her family.

Also read -Exclusive! Saavi Ki Savaari: Nityam takes a stand for Saavi in front of Bua-Dadi!

The show is going through a very dramatic tangent and fans have been intrigued about what will happen next.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that 'Saavi Ki Savaari' will be facing a change in the time slot.

The timings of the same are not revealed yet, but we promise to keep you updated as and when the news come in.

Are you excited about the upcoming twists and turns taking place in the show?

Also read - Saavi Ki Savaari: Exclusive! Saavi to face Nityam’s anger due to Manav’s letter

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.