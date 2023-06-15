EXCLUSIVE! Colors' show Dharampatnii to get a six-month EXTENSION?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that a lot of new television shows are in pipeline, which will hit the small screens soon.

While new shows are all set for release, the existing shows are either wrapping up or getting an extension for a few months.

One of them is Colors' show, Dharampatnii.

The show has been in the news for getting an extension.

First, it was reported that Dharampatnii will get a three-month extension before the makers pull the plug.

Now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that the show will get an extension of six months, instead of three.

The sources further say that if things work out in the show's favour, it will can be extended for a year as well.

Well, it will be interesting to watch what's written in the show's fate.

Dharampatnii stars Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Singh Yadav in the lead roles.

The show is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

