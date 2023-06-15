EXCLUSIVE! Colors' show Dharampatnii to get a six-month EXTENSION?

First, it was reported that Dharampatnii will get a three-month extension before the makers pull the plug. But now, there are reports suggesting that the show is getting a six-month extension.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 06/15/2023 - 14:46
Dharampatni

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of new television shows are in pipeline, which will hit the small screens soon. 

While new shows are all set for release, the existing shows are either wrapping up or getting an extension for a few months. 

One of them is Colors' show, Dharampatnii. 

The show has been in the news for getting an extension.

ALSO READ: Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni: Shocking! Mystery of Keerti’s death to finally be revealed?

First, it was reported that Dharampatnii will get a three-month extension before the makers pull the plug. 

Now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that the show will get an extension of six months, instead of three. 

The sources further say that if things work out in the show's favour, it will can be extended for a year as well.

Well, it will be interesting to watch what's written in the show's fate.

Dharampatnii stars Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Singh Yadav in the lead roles. 

The show is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni: Trouble! Kavya gains consciousness and tries to stop the wedding!

Dharampatni Colors tv Fahmaan Khan Kritika Singh Yadav Aditi Shetty Gurpreet Bedi Balaji Telefilms Ekta Kapoor Shireen Mirza Ashita Dhawan Vijay Badlani Utkarsha Naik Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
67
Love
90
Haha
13
Yay
37
Wow
1
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 06/15/2023 - 14:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Titli: Bold move! Titli walks out of her wedding despite the family pressure
MUMBAI:StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Kya Baat Hai! Check out the video as we take you on a tour of the Bigg Boss house
MUMBAI :  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Junooniyat: Evil! Jordan burns Elahi's hand, plots to erase Jahaan's memories from Elahi's heart forever
MUMBAI : Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
RIP! Veteran singer Sharda Rajan Iyengar passes away at 86 due to cancer
MUMBAI : Well known veteran singer Sharda Rajan Iyengar sadly passed away on wednesday after losing her battle to...
Kajal Chauhan from Star Bharat show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai shares some chilling incidents that made her believe in ghosts in real life !
MUMBAI: Star Bharat's show 'Meri Saas Bhoot Hai' is being well received by the audience. The show is touted to be one...
Must Read! Vijay Verma finally reacts after Tamannaah Bhatia confirms that they are dating, says “I can just tell you that there’s a lot of love”
MUMBAI : Tamannaah and Vijay are the new It couple of B town. After months of speculations, actress Tamannaah Bhatia...
Recent Stories
Sharda Rajan
RIP! Veteran singer Sharda Rajan Iyengar passes away at 86 due to cancer
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kajal Chauhan
Kajal Chauhan from Star Bharat show ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai shares some chilling incidents that made her believe in ghosts in real life !
Muskan Bamne
Wow! Muskan Bamne returns back for the shoot of Anupama after a short holiday
Zaan Khan
EXCLUSIVE! Zaan Khan taking up Star Bharat's Meri Saas Bhoot Hai: This was something which I was looking for for the past three to four months because I have been doing serious kinds of roles
Kapil Sharma
Awesome! Kapil Sharma gives a glimpse of his first vlog, fans say “Keep rocking”
Aman Maheshwari
EXCLUSIVE! Aman Maheshwari opens up on his experience of working with Anupamaa's star cast, went all praises for Rupali Ganguly, says, "She comes first on the set and hats off to her as she works the most among us"
Vinny Dhoopar
Exclusive! Vinny Dhoopar opens up about the rumor of Dheeraj Dhoopar doing Bigg Boss OTT! Read More!