Exclusive! Crime Patrol 2 fame Aayushree Sangle roped in for Dashami Creations' next on Colors TV

We got breaking news that Ayushree Sangle has bagged Dashami Creations' next on Colors TV.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 13:19
Aayushree

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Samriddhii Shukla JOINS Farman Haider and Mansi Srivastava in Dashami Creations' Next on Colors Tv

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Colors TV is gearing up for new shows, and Dashami Creations is all set to come up with a new show, the title is yet to be revealed. We exclusively updated that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Adish Vaidya is most likely to play the lead in the show. Further details are yet to be disclosed. We have seen Adish in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and now we can't wait to see him in the upcoming show. Also, Rakshabandhan actor Farman Haider has been roped in for the show as the lead. Further details are yet to be disclosed. Samridhii Shukla, Mansi Srivastava, and Abhay Harpale have also been roped in to play the lead in the show, but further details about the characters and the show are yet to be disclosed.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Resham Tipnis and Gulfam Khan roped in for Dangal TV's upcoming show Brij Ke Gopal by Dashami Creations

But now we got the breaking news that Crime Patrol 2 fame actress Aayushree Sangle has bagged Dashami Creations' next on Colors TV. Further details are yet to be disclosed.

Dashami Creations is currently bankrolling shows like Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi, Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar, among others.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

TellyChakkar Dashami Creations samriddhii shukla Mansi Srivastava fahman haidar exclusive news TV news punyashlok ahiliya bai Sony TV abhay harpale
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 07/06/2022 - 13:19

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Nima Denzongpa: OMG! Nima comes to know about Roy’s identity
MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa is one of the most loved shows on television and it’s a story of a girl from Sikkim who falls in...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Superb! Banni returns to Rathore house to expose Malini
MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit series, including Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye and Barrister Babu, Meet.  ...
Wow! These pictures of Amy Jackson are giving major fitness goals
MUMBAI: Actress Amy Jackson is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the Bollywood industry...
Interesting! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti could have stepped into the shoes of Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, here’s the proof!
MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya....
Oh No! Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya aka Preeta’s saree gets spoiled on the sets of the show, and her reaction is epic
MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular actresses in telly town.She is known for her performance in shows such...
EXCLUSIVE! Maanya Singh on performing happy scenes with Nakuul Mehta on-screen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: I dearly miss doing those heartwarming scenes with Ram and I hope the viewers get to see us perform such scenes soon once again
MUMBAI: Beautiful actress Maanya Singh is seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The diva plays the role of...
Recent Stories
Wow! These pictures of Amy Jackson are giving major fitness goals
Wow! These pictures of Amy Jackson are giving major fitness goals
Latest Video