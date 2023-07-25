Exclusive! Curtains down for Jay Soni’s Abhinav on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Rajan Shahi opens up on Abhinav's exit, the story moving forward and more!

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been monumental in the TV landscape, telling the story of generations of lovers, currently focused on Abhimanyu and Akshara’s love story.

The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda as the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi.

Producer and director Rajan Shahi is no stranger to fame and currently has the top running shows in the country to his wall of achievements.

Just like all great things, Jay Soni’s cameo in the show has come to an end, And we spoke to the man behind the show to know what happens next.

For a while, we have seen Jay Soni brilliantly portray the role of Abhinav, and his support for Akshara has been incredible. But, in what is one of the biggest twits, we will witness his role depart the show, thus finally reuniting the star-crossed lovers, Akshara and Abhimanyu.

The upcoming track is going to be power-packed, filled with surprises and a level of emotion that the audience has never felt before.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the Maestro himself, Rajan Shahi. We spoke to him about Abhinav’s exit and what to expect from the show going forward.

Rajan Shahi opened up, “ Every character has its journey, Even before it was designed, our celebrated writer Zama Habib, was very certain that this character needed to die and I believe it is the truest form of storytelling, we were sure that it had a starting, a middle, and an end, nothing else, this was always going to be the story. Every cameo that we, at DKP bring in, was designed for the specific purpose that he served. Jay’s performance as Abhinav stirred a lot of emotions and reactions in the audience, which served the purpose. It is a love story between Akshara and Abhimanyu. Everything that happens brings it back to them. This was always pre-decided, of where the story was going. I understand and relate with the audience, but the story has to move forward. These brilliant actors, who come in and are on the show, help us take it forward. All the actors on the show Harshad, Pranali, Ami, Shreyansh, and all of them created such a supportive and thriving environment for this role to shine the way it has, they were cordial, supportive, and amazing. The characters and the actors in the show are not superfluous but superabundant; they have performed amazingly and done a brilliant job. The journey going forward is going to be an emotional one and it is going to be very layered. In terms of what we can expect, the story and the characters evolve. A lot of romance and depth in characters can be expected. It is only going to be better and more rewarding. The upcoming storyline and performances are enthralling, audiences are in for a power-packed track.”

Talking about Jay Soni as Abhinav, he said, “Jay is a brilliant actor; he brought such a wonderful feeling with him to Abhinav and the audiences loved him. We, at DKP love him a lot and have so much gratitude toward him as a person and as an actor. We just want to thank him”.

Rajan Shahi made his directorial debut with the series Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi. He started his own production company, Director’s Kut in 2007 and since then has produced shows like Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai on Star Plus, followed by Shital Tai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chand Chupa Badal Mein and Tere Sheher Mein, Anupamaa and Woh Toh Hai Albela on Star Bharat. He has a new show coming up on Star Plus, titled 'Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si'.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the longest-running and most popular shows on Indian television. Abhimanyu and Akshara’s story has added sparkles to the legacy and it will be very interesting to see what happens next on the show after this major turning point.

