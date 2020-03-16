Exclusive! Dance India Dance Super Moms to have new skippers this time?

MUMBAI: Dance India Dance is the most successful dance reality show on television. A show that began with three masters, Remo, Geeta, and Terence, and grand Master Mithun, is a brand today.

Post the launch of Dance India Dance, the makers of the show came up with Dance India Dance Little Masters, a dance reality with little kids as participants.

Some of the judges on the earlier seasons of the show were Farah Khan, Sandip Soparrkar, Geeta Kapur, Ahmed Khan, Mudassar Khan, Marzi Pestonji, and Chitrangda Singh.

The show is all set to return in 2022, and the preliminary work has already begun. They are yet to plan the audition dates and judges panel.

As we reported earlier, Remo D'Souza will be taking Mithun Chakraborty’s place as the grandmaster of the show.

We had also reported that Mouni Roy will be one of the judges on the show, and this would be her comeback on television after Naagin. Bollywood ace actress Sonali Bendre will also be judging the show and she would be returning back to television after a long break the show will be hosted by Jay Bhanushali.

Well, now the breaking news is that Dance India Dance is coming back with their new instalment of Super Moms, we exclusively learnt in the show there will be new skippers introduced. As per the sources Vaibhav, Paul, Vraitka and Aishwarya will be gracing the show as the new skippers.

The show is all set to launch on the 2nd of July 2022.

