Exclusive! Danish Kapai Satish roped in for Prem Entertainment and Frames Productions next show on Star Bharat

The show will be bankrolled by production house Prem Entertainment and Frame Production.  Frames Pvt Ltd has produced many non-fiction shows like ‘The Kapil Sharma Show, ‘Dil Hai Hindustani’, ‘Dance Plus 3’, and ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ among others.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 21:31
Danish Kapai

Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the telly world. You’ll already know that many shows are going to be launched soon and Star Bharat too is coming up with a new show soon.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Avrodh 2's Praveen Sirohi JOINS the cast of Prem Entertainment and Frames Production’s next on Star Bharat

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Mukta Dhond is all set to bring a new show on Star Plus, Saurabh Tewari is also gearing up for a new show on Colors, and there are other channels as well that are all set to come up with brand new shows.

We had previously reported that actor Shoaib Ibrahim is finalised for the lead role in Star Bharat's upcoming show by Frames Production.

Now we bring to you, that Danish Satish Kapai is going to be a part of this upcoming show. Details about his character are still unknown.

Now we bring to you, that Danish Satish Kapai is going to be a part of this upcoming show. Details about his character are still unknown.

Also read: Exclusive! Shoaib Ibrahim to feature in Star Bharat's show by Frames Production?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 21:31

