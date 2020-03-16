Exclusive! Danish Kapai Satish roped in for Prem Entertainment and Frames Productions next show on Star Bharat

Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the telly world. You’ll already know that many shows are going to be launched soon and Star Bharat too is coming up with a new show soon.

Mukta Dhond is all set to bring a new show on Star Plus, Saurabh Tewari is also gearing up for a new show on Colors, and there are other channels as well that are all set to come up with brand new shows.

We had previously reported that actor Shoaib Ibrahim is finalised for the lead role in Star Bharat's upcoming show by Frames Production.

Now we bring to you, that Danish Satish Kapai is going to be a part of this upcoming show. Details about his character are still unknown.

The show will be bankrolled by production house Prem Entertainment and Frame Production. Frames Pvt Ltd has produced many non-fiction shows like ‘The Kapil Sharma Show, ‘Dil Hai Hindustani’, ‘Dance Plus 3’, and ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ among others.

