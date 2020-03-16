Exclusive! Debattama Saha is extremely professional; she is very hardworking and never complains: Puja Dixit of Mithai

Puja is a known actress of television, and currently, she is seen in Zee TV’s Mithai. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about who is the most professional actor on the sets of the show and much more.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 22:02
MUMBAI: Puja Dixit is known for her performance in Home Stories. 

She is currently seen in the successful serial Mithai that airs on Zee TV. The actress plays a pivotal role. 

Mithai: Plans and Plots! Sid and Mithai to come closer with this new plan

TellyChakkar got in touch with her and asked her who is the professional actor on the sets of the show and are there any similarities between the character and her real life. 

Your show Mithai is loved by the audience. What do you have to say about it? 

The people I know have loved the show, and fand come and give me feedback. They say that they don’t like the misunderstanding track. Even my family members say that they love my character and the show, though many of them must have seen the Bengali version. 

What are the similarities between your character and your real life? 

My family keeps teasing me that the character I play is similar to me, as she is blunt but caring. She sorts out every family problem and she is very loving. I love the character. I feel she has a very interesting personality. 

Who is the most professional actor on the set of the show? 

Well, it would be Debattama Saha as she is very hard working and never complains. She always has a smile on her face and she gets along with everyone on the sets of the show. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Mithai: Plans and Plots! Sid and Mithai to come closer with this new plan

Latest Video