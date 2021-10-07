EXCLUSIVE! Debattama Saha was considered for THIS show on Star Plus before bagging Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update about your favourite stars from Telly world.

Also read: SHOCKING! Debattama Saha reveals she had almost given up on her career before bagging Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani

Debattama Saha debuted in the Hindi TV industry with Isharon Isharon Mein with Mudit Nayar, as Dr Parineeti Ganguly. The actress rose to fame with her character Anokhi in Star Plus' Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani opposite Karanvir Sharma as the lead. Her pair garnered immense love from the audience but unfortunately, the show was short-lived on-screen and ended abruptly.

Well, from an extremely reliable source we came to know that before bagging the show, Debattama was shortlisted for Pandya Store for a pivotal role. But due to some issue, she wasn't finalised for the show and later she bagged Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, and her character indeed turned tables for her. Apart from being a stunning actor, Debattama is a beautiful singer too. Fans have already seen Debattama in different avatars, if she would have been a part of Pandya Store then which character do you think would suit her?

Currently, in Pandya Store, Gautam is seen running towards Anita and holding her in his arms. Dhara and the family members look at this moment in shock while Anita is busy hugging Gautam tightly. What happened that Gautam forgot Dhara and ran to Anita? What will be Dhara's reaction? Has the old love re-evoked between the two or is this one of those daydreams of Anita?

Also read: MUST-READ! Debattama Saha on looking out for new projects post-Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani: I am definitely trying out something and hoping that I'll get offers soon

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.