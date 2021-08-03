EXCLUSIVE! Deepak Jethi roped in for Doordarshan's show Swaraj

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of new shows are being launched by various channels.

And now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Doordarshan is all set to launch a new show soon.

The popular channel has had a wide reach to the viewers ever since the beginning.

We have heard that Deepak Jethi has been roped in for the show.

Deepak has done shows like Mahabharat Khatha, Vishnu Puran, Ramayan, among others.

We had previously informed you of actors like Gajendra Chauhan, Atul Verma, Deepak Thakur, Rumi Khan among others who have also been roped in for the show.

Gajendra is a senior and experienced actor who is known for his performance in shows like Mahabharat, Raavan, Naagin, Ghar Jamai, among others.

He has also appeared in many films like Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Mehndi, Barsaat, among others.

Meanwhile, Atul Verma is known for his show Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hain.

Nothing has been revealed about Deepak's character yet.

We will soon be back with some interesting details on this development.

