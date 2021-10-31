Exclusive! Deepshikha Nagpal has been roped in as the anchor for Dangal TV's Crime alert

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television Telly Chakkar is back with another explosive update from the entertainment world.

Telly Chakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Deepshikha Nagpal has been roped in as the anchor for the television serial Crime alert. Yes you heard right actress Deepshikha Nagpal who is known for her amazing acting contribution and a cross platform and was loved for her projects like Rishtey, Koyla, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari and Ranju Ki Betiyaan is now all set to be seen as the anchor for the television Crime Show titled Crime alert for Dangal TV.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress Deepshikha Nagpal in different characters and avatar, we look forward to see the anchoring of the actress.

