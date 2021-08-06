News

EXCLUSIVE! Devishi Madaan to join Star Plus show Pandya Store?

Devishi Madaan is all set to be a part of Star Plus' Pandya Store.

By Harmisha Chauhan
06 Aug 2021 04:41 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

Star Plus' show Pandya Store is working wonders on the small screen. 

It has become one of the most popular daily soaps of the current times. 

Pandya Store has been witnessing some interesting turn of events. 

And now, the show is gearing up for a new entry. 

We have exclusively learned that Pandya Store will soon witness the entry of actress  Devishi Madaan. 

She will be playing the role of the sister of one of the actresses Shiny Doshi, Alice Kaushik and Simran Budharup. 

Not many details about Devishi's character are out yet. 

The series is a remake of Star Vijay's Tamil series Pandian Stores. Produced by Sphere Origins, it also stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Mohit Parmar, Kanwar Dhillon,  Akshay Kharodia, among others. 

