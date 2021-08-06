EXCLUSIVE! Devishi Madaan to join Star Plus show Pandya Store?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Star Plus' show Pandya Store is working wonders on the small screen.

It has become one of the most popular daily soaps of the current times.

Pandya Store has been witnessing some interesting turn of events.

And now, the show is gearing up for a new entry.

We have exclusively learned that Pandya Store will soon witness the entry of actress Devishi Madaan.

She will be playing the role of the sister of one of the actresses Shiny Doshi, Alice Kaushik and Simran Budharup.

Not many details about Devishi's character are out yet.

The series is a remake of Star Vijay's Tamil series Pandian Stores. Produced by Sphere Origins, it also stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Mohit Parmar, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, among others.

