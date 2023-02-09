Exclusive! Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sara Khan have been approached to play the lead post the leap in the show Dil Diyaan Gallaan?

Dil Diyaan Gallaan is going for leap and now there are reports doing the rounds that Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sara Khan have been approached for the show though there is no confirmation on the same.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/02/2023 - 14:42
Dil Diyaan Gallaan

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you an exclusive update from the world of entertainment.

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony Sab is one of the most loved and celebrated shows of television and the audience are gripped to the storyline.

Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood circumstances, hurt emotions, and inherent beliefs has struck the right chord with the audiences.

Paras Arora and Kaveri Priyam play the characters of Veer and Amrita.

As per sources, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sara Khan have been approached for the show post the leap though there is no confirmation on the same.

Both have been approached to play the lead in the show and one of their names would be confirmed.

( ALSO READ : Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Secret Out! Veer comes to know Dilpreet’s secret

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a well known actress and she is best known for her role in the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya etc.

She was also part of the reality show Bigg Boss Season 13 and Season 14 where she played the game well and was loved by the audience.

On the other hand, Sara Khan is also a famous and successful actress of television and she is best known for role in the serial Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai.

Well, it will be interesting to see who among these actresses would be roped in for the role.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Hurdles! Nimrit and her sister create trouble for Aastha

 

 

Dil Diyaan Gallan Kaveri Priyam Paras Arora Ziddi Dil Maane Na Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke TellyChakkar Sony Sab Rashmi Sharma Telefilms Devoleena Bhattacharjee Sarah Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/02/2023 - 14:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sara Khan have been approached to play the lead post the leap in the show Dil Diyaan Gallaan?
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you an exclusive update from the world of...
Siddharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Fans get emotional on Siddharth Shukla's second death anniversary, Honor him on Twitter with #SiddharthShuklaLivesOn!
MUMBAI:  The industry is filled with so many great personalities and artists, but there are a few who leave a mark so...
What! Adil Khan Durrani files a fresh defamation case on ex-wife Rakhi Sawant
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular faces in the entertainment world. Controversies never leave her and...
Anupamaa : OMG! Vanraj forgives Kavya accepts her and the child; Baa is left shocked
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! This is what the storyline of Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallan be like after the leap! Read to Find Out!
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you an exclusive update from the world of...
Shocking! Harleen Sethi is getting trolled in this new video, have a look at the comments
MUMBAI: Actress Harleen Sethi has been winning the hearts of millions with her amazing acting contribution, the actress...
Recent Stories
Amyra Dastur
Haawt! These bikini clicks of the actress Amyra Dastur are too hot to handle
Latest Video
Related Stories
Siddharth
Siddharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Fans get emotional on Siddharth Shukla's second death anniversary, Honor him on Twitter with #SiddharthShuklaLivesOn!
Adil Khan Durrani
What! Adil Khan Durrani files a fresh defamation case on ex-wife Rakhi Sawant
Dil Diyaan Gallan
Exclusive! This is what the storyline of Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallan be like after the leap! Read to Find Out!
Nagmani
Exclusive! Nagmani fame child actor Hansika Jangid to be a part of Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan
Adrija Roy
EXCLUSIVE! Adrija Roy reveals there is no connection between second and third season of Imlie, shares about her character, says, ''My role is very different from what it is seen in the promo, viewers will understand in the first episode''
Amit Behl
EXCLUSIVE! Amit Behl describes working with Rajan Shahi and his production house as ''OUTSTANDING', reveals how he revived his beautiful memories as he reunites with former co-stars and on working with newbies