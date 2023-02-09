Exclusive! Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sara Khan have been approached to play the lead post the leap in the show Dil Diyaan Gallaan?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you an exclusive update from the world of entertainment.

Dil Diyaan Gallaan on Sony Sab is one of the most loved and celebrated shows of television and the audience are gripped to the storyline.

Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood circumstances, hurt emotions, and inherent beliefs has struck the right chord with the audiences.

Paras Arora and Kaveri Priyam play the characters of Veer and Amrita.

As per sources, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sara Khan have been approached for the show post the leap though there is no confirmation on the same.

Both have been approached to play the lead in the show and one of their names would be confirmed.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a well known actress and she is best known for her role in the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya etc.

She was also part of the reality show Bigg Boss Season 13 and Season 14 where she played the game well and was loved by the audience.

On the other hand, Sara Khan is also a famous and successful actress of television and she is best known for role in the serial Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai.

Well, it will be interesting to see who among these actresses would be roped in for the role.

