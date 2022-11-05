EXCLUSIVE! Dhaval Barbhaya roped in for Optimystix Entertainment's upcoming show Anandi, Baa Aur Emly for Star Plus

The makers have roped in actors like Dhaval Baria, Dilip Darbar, Tushar Phulke, Mishkat Verma, Kanchan Gupta, and Shruti Rawat for Star Plus' upcoming show Anandi, Baa Aur Emly.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 15:52
The year 2022 will see a lot of new TV shows which will hit the small screens.  

Well, Optimystix Entertainment is one such popular production house that has presented some great shows so far. 

TellyChakkar had exclusively updated that Optimystix is all set to roll out a new show.  

We reported that Icchapyaari Naagin actor Mishkat Verma, Satrangi Sasural actress Kanchan Gupta, and Badi Door Se Aaye Hain actress Shruti Rawat are locked for the show. 

Actors like Dhaval Baria, Dilip Darbar, Tushar Phulke, and Shruti Golap among others have also bagged the show.

Nothing much has been known about their roles in the show yet.  

The latest we hear is that actor Dhaval Barbhaya has been cast for the show. 

Nothing much is known about Dhaval's character yet.

The show has also got a title and it will be called Anandi, Baa Aur Emly. 

Mishkat has done shows like Ichhapyaari Naagin, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, among others.

Anandi, Baal Aur Emly will be aired on Star Plus. 

Optimystix has previously produced shows like Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani, Goodnight India, Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii, Baalveer Returns, Kya Hal Mr. Panchal, Don't Worry Chachu, Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai, Chhanchhan, Pritam Pyare Aur Woh, Woh Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, Krishnadasi, Dr. Madhumati On Duty, Hoshiyar… Sahi Waqt, among others. 

