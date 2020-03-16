EXCLUSIVE! Dheeraj Dhoopar on his participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: I feel dancing is a very important aspect for every actor and after the completion of my journey in the show, I'll be able a better dancer and a performer

Dheeraj Dhoopar who has wowed us with his stellar performances in his TV shows is all set to set the dance floor on fire with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 11:02
EXCLUSIVE! Dheeraj Dhoopar on his participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: I feel dancing is a very important aspect for every actor

MUMBAI: After his successful stint in Ekta Kapoor's long-running drama series Kundali Bhagya, television's handsome hunk Dheeraj Dhoopar is all set to wow us with two new projects. 

The actor will be giving a double dose of entertainment to the fans. 

While Dheeraj left the fans elated by collaborating with his Naagin co-star Surbhi Chandna for a new TV show Sherdil Shergill, the actor gave a pleasant surprise to his diehard fans as he is all set to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's upcoming season. 

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is making a comeback on small screens after 5 years and everyone's expectations are quite high. 

Dheeraj will be showing off his terrific dancing skills in this popular celebrity-dance reality show and fans can't keep calm. 

As the show's launch date draws closer, TellyChakkar got in touch with Dheeraj who spoke in length about his participation and much more. 

How excited are you about this journey as this is your first ever reality show?

I am really excited about my journey. It is a very different space for me. I am totally in for it. I have never done a reality show in the 14 years of my career. I think Jhalak is the best stage to be on. I feel this is going to be a fun thing for me. I am in to learn a lot of things. I never had formal training in dancing and this will be my first time. I feel dancing is a very important aspect for every actor. After the completion of my journey in the show, I'll be able a better dancer and a performer. 

Which style is going to be the toughest one for you to ace it?

I am not very good with the vocabulary of dancing styles right now as I mentioned earlier that I am not formally trained for my dancing. My choreographer Sneha is a master of Latin dance style which is known to be a very stylish dance form. I am hoping that I'll be able to learn something from her which I'll be able to ace in front of my friends. 

Your show Sherdil Shergill is all set to launch soon, you were recently blessed with a baby boy and now, Jhalak is also there, how are you going to manage all of this together?

I am already managing all of it. My wife has told me that God gives a lot of things to the one who is capable to do them. God has chosen me for this. I am managing well. It does get exhausting at times but it is a part of my job. By God's grace, I have got two big shows and after a tiring day, when I head back home, I have someone who is my stressbuster. All my stress goes away when I see my baby. That is the only place I want to be. 

Well said, Dheeraj 

Here's wishing you all the very best for your beautiful journey!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: 

sherdil shergill Surbhi Chandna Colors Dheeraj Dhoopar Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Kundali Bhagya Naagin Shraddha Arya Ekta Kapoor Zee TV TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 11:02

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sad! Kunal becomes the wall in between Abhimanyu and Akshara
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: New Game! Banni to play her game now
 MUMBAI :Star Plus’ offering Banni Chow Home Delivery has grabbed the audiences’ attention ever since the show started...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Chaos! Pakhi anxious as she sees Sai and Savi with Vinayak
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
EXCLUSIVE! Maniesh Paul on his excitement to host Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: I was the happiest when I got to know that Madhuri ma'am is a part of the show, reveals Karan Johar is the UNDERDOG and much more
MUMBAI: Maniesh Paul is one such personality of TV and films who does not need any introduction. The actor who has been...
Imlie: High Point Drama! Aryan and Imlie begin their search operation for Chenni
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Drama! Sai and Savi to meet the Chavan family but with a twist
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Throwback! A fan once broke security cordon to hug Hrithik Roshan, what happened next was a huge surprise
Throwback! A fan once broke security cordon to hug Hrithik Roshan, what happened next was a huge surprise
Latest Video