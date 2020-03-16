EXCLUSIVE! Dheeraj Dhoopar on his participation in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: I feel dancing is a very important aspect for every actor and after the completion of my journey in the show, I'll be able a better dancer and a performer

MUMBAI: After his successful stint in Ekta Kapoor's long-running drama series Kundali Bhagya, television's handsome hunk Dheeraj Dhoopar is all set to wow us with two new projects.

The actor will be giving a double dose of entertainment to the fans.

While Dheeraj left the fans elated by collaborating with his Naagin co-star Surbhi Chandna for a new TV show Sherdil Shergill, the actor gave a pleasant surprise to his diehard fans as he is all set to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's upcoming season.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is making a comeback on small screens after 5 years and everyone's expectations are quite high.

Dheeraj will be showing off his terrific dancing skills in this popular celebrity-dance reality show and fans can't keep calm.

As the show's launch date draws closer, TellyChakkar got in touch with Dheeraj who spoke in length about his participation and much more.

How excited are you about this journey as this is your first ever reality show?

I am really excited about my journey. It is a very different space for me. I am totally in for it. I have never done a reality show in the 14 years of my career. I think Jhalak is the best stage to be on. I feel this is going to be a fun thing for me. I am in to learn a lot of things. I never had formal training in dancing and this will be my first time. I feel dancing is a very important aspect for every actor. After the completion of my journey in the show, I'll be able a better dancer and a performer.

Which style is going to be the toughest one for you to ace it?

I am not very good with the vocabulary of dancing styles right now as I mentioned earlier that I am not formally trained for my dancing. My choreographer Sneha is a master of Latin dance style which is known to be a very stylish dance form. I am hoping that I'll be able to learn something from her which I'll be able to ace in front of my friends.

Your show Sherdil Shergill is all set to launch soon, you were recently blessed with a baby boy and now, Jhalak is also there, how are you going to manage all of this together?

I am already managing all of it. My wife has told me that God gives a lot of things to the one who is capable to do them. God has chosen me for this. I am managing well. It does get exhausting at times but it is a part of my job. By God's grace, I have got two big shows and after a tiring day, when I head back home, I have someone who is my stressbuster. All my stress goes away when I see my baby. That is the only place I want to be.

Well said, Dheeraj

Here's wishing you all the very best for your beautiful journey!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: