EXCLUSIVE! Dheeraj Dhoopar on Sherdil Shergill: This is a very different character that I will be playing in the show, I hope and believe that people will love Raj as much as they loved Karan Luthra

MUMBAI:  After his successful stint in Ekta Kapoor's long-running drama series Kundali Bhagya, television's handsome hunk Dheeraj Dhoopar is constantly entertaining us on-screen.

Dheeraj got two amazing projects in his kitty. One is Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and another is his new show Sherdil Shergill.

While Jhalak premiered a few days ago, Sherdil Shergill is all set to hit the small screens shortly.

Dheeraj will be romancing Surbhi Chandna in the show.

As the show's launch date draws closer, TellyChakkar got in touch with Dheeraj, who spoke in length about his character and much more. 

What’s different that the viewers will get to see in this show?

I feel this show itself is very hatke. I mean it when I say this, because my character is really very different. There will be unique kinds of interpersonal relationships between the characters. It is also a very new age show. I am playing a standup comedian in it and this is a new space for me where I’m earning to entertain people on stage. I hope I am able to justify that

Is there pressure on how the new show will turn out to be?

I don't feel pressurized but I feel responsible towards my audience. I feel that if they show so much confidence in my talent, it is my duty to entertain them to the best of my capabilities. I want the show to work well for all of us. I just hope and believe that people will love Raj as much as they loved Karan Luthra.

What would you like to tell the fans who are eagerly waiting for the show?

Surbhi and I are coming together for a project post-Naagin 5. That's one of the USPs of the show. It's a new age show. There will be office romance. It's a very different show for us as artists and even for the producers. I feel that people will love our content. It's a light-hearted show and they would enjoy seeing it.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 


